Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $73.29. 3,962,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,234. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

