Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

