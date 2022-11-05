Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

