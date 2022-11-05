Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.60.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
