Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $7.63. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 44,780 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.