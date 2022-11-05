Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as low as $7.63. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 44,780 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

