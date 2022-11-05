NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.79.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
