NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.