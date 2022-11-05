Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.23) on Friday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.11.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider Philip Austin purchased 14,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £14,923.67 ($17,254.79).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.