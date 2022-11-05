Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

