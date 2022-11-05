Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.