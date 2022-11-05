Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.74. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.10 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 88.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

