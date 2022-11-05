OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $252.77 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $252.77 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00008448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00092538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

