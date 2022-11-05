Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $117.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

