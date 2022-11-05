Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $211.30 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

