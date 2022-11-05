Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $34.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lowered Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Text from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,923. Open Text has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

