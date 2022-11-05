Optimism (OP) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $293.13 million and $319.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,671.73 or 0.31355618 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012246 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
