Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Orion Engineered Carbons also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

OEC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.