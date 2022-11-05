Osmosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.10 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00007690 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $462.29 million and $18.10 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

