Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 2,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Oxbridge Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

