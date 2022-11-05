Oxen Market Cap Tops $13.84 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $227,659.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00331358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00124070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00747572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00586757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00230855 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,582,146 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

