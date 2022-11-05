Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,848 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.26% of Pacira BioSciences worth $112,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,986 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PCRX opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

