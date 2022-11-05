Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis Sells 2,158 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Par Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 145.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $16,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
