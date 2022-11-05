Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis Sells 2,158 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 145.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $16,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

