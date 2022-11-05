Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

NYSE:PH opened at $298.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.50. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.