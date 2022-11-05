Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY23 guidance to $18.60-$19.30 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.88 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

