Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $383.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $383.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.25.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

