Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $298.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

