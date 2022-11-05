Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $269.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.07.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.97. 1,141,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

