PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,464,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

