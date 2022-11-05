Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Peak Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PKBO traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. 18,695,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,553. Peak Bio has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Peak Bio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peak Bio (PKBO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.