Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Peak Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBO traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. 18,695,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,553. Peak Bio has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get Peak Bio alerts:

Peak Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Peak Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics addressing unmet needs in the areas of oncology and inflammation. The company's proprietary toxin, PH-1 or Thailanstatin, a spliceosome modulator is being used to generate its first pipeline of novel ADC product candidates to address unmet needs in cancer patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.