Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,475. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

