Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. 20,116,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,582,475. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.