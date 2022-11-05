PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.30 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $512.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.69.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

