PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.43. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 55,523 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 99.68% and a negative net margin of 3,817.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.
