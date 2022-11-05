PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.43. PetVivo shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 55,523 shares traded.

PetVivo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 99.68% and a negative net margin of 3,817.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

PetVivo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PetVivo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

