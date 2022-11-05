Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Insider Purchases A$103,348.35 in Stock

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS – Get Rating) insider Gary Phillips acquired 1,640,450 shares of Pharmaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$103,348.35 ($67,109.32).

Gary Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Gary Phillips acquired 1,305,700 shares of Pharmaxis stock.

Pharmaxis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol Respiratory Business and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

