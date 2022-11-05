Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-2.26 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 852,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,450. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

