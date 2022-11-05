Piper Sandler Cuts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $6.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NextCure from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

NextCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,241. NextCure has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. UBS Group AG increased its position in NextCure by 224.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

