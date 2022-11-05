Piper Sandler Increases Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $38.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.64. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

