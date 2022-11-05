Piper Sandler Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $719,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

