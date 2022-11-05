Piper Sandler Trims QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Target Price to $64.50

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $64.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $841.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QCR by 50.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

