Piper Sandler Trims QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Target Price to $64.50

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $64.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
QCR Stock Performance
QCR stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $841.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.
QCR Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in QCR by 50.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.