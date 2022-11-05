Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Hits $84.50 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $84.50 million and $130,343.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00254229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00086109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00066759 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,483,426 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.