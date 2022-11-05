Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

