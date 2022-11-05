Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
