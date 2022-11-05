PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

