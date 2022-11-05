Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97. The company has a market cap of C$319.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.30 and a 12-month high of C$23.05.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

