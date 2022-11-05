PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $485,419.12

PotCoin (POT) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $485,419.12 and approximately $77.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00331572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004742 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019211 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

