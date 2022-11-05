Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 152.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Powell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

POWL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.18. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.48 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Powell Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

