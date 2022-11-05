Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 27.00%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $27,617,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 33.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 868,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

