Premia 1-Day Volume Reaches $768,754.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Premia has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $768,754.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

