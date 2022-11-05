Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $127,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 11,062,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

