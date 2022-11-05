Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.56. 621,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,519. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

