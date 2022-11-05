Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 551,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 606,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,615. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

