Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 171,879 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,879 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.12% of Hayward worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,613,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 650,330 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 504,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 1,332,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,540. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

